LAHORE: The Sports Complex of University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, has been renamed after renowned religious scholar, Naat Khawan and former student of the university, Junaid Jamshed.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafique unveiled the nameplate on the wall of the stadium. Vice-Chancellor UET, Dr Afzal A Khalid, Humayoun Jamshed, brother of the late Junaid Jamshed, his sons, old friends and faculty members of the university attended the ceremony.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Junaid Jamshed was a patriotic Pakistani who devoted his life for the national cause and preaching the teachings of Islam. He motivated and inspired the youth towards good deeds and to follow golden principles of the religion and presented himself as a precedent. The minister said that Juanid Jamshed Stadium would be equipped with modern facilities like Astroturf and floodlights. He asked the UET VC to prepare development scheme for the stadium, the Punjab government would provide funds for it.

Later, a condolence reference was held in the auditorium of UET to commemorate the services and to pay homage to the renowned religious scholar, which was attended by a large number of UET students along with Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, VC UET, old friends of Junaid Jamshed and his family members.

The participants expressed their views and shared the memories attached to him. They said that late Junaid Jamshed was a noble person who believed in serving the humanity and always respect others. The speakers lauded his services for promoting Islam in the world.

