ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here Monday suspended an order of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) that had dropped terrorism charges in the murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik and had referred the matter to Session Court for trial.

The division bench comprising Justice Noorul Haq N Qureshi and Justice Aamer Farooq while suspending ATC orders observed that it requires consideration due to the infirmities and lacking. The IHC bench has also issued notices to respondents seeking their reply till February 16 when this case will be taken up once again.

An ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi on December 21 allowing an application of the accused allegedly involved in this murder case had dropped terrorism charges from the FIR and forwarded the matter to Session Court. Deceased Fahad Malik’s brother, Jawad Sohrab Malik then filed an appeal before the IHC challenging ATC decision. Barrister Fahad Malik was murdered on August 15, 2016 in F-10/3 under the jurisdiction of Shalimar Police Station.

