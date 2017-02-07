LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Monday arrested former vice-chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology Dr Zafar Iqbal and other accused on the charges of cheating public at large, misuse of authority and obtaining pecuniary advantages through corrupt and dishonest means.

According to a NAB Lahore press release, former registrar Dr Fahim-ud-Din and Director Naeem Amjad of the university have also been arrested on the same charges. The accused former VC of FUUAST Karachi, Dr Zafar Iqbal and former registrar Dr Fahim-ud-Din obtained illegal gratifications of Rs20 million through cash/cheques/drafts from time to time by Managing Director sub-campus, Lahore, Naeem Amjad, through their frontman for opening of an illegal sub-campus of the university at Suggian, Lahore. However, the sub-campus, being illegal ab initio, stopped its operation after some time and didn’t pay back the fees to students.

In 2005, students of the sub-campus approached NAB Lahore and filed claims of Rs170,000, approximately. The complainants alleged that a number of students got admission in various fields offered by the sub-campus of FUUAST, Lahore. The management conducted classes for a few months and misappropriated the fees of students without conducting examination.

The NAB Lahore approached current VC Dr Sulaiman D Muhammad for the documents related to the opening of sub-campus by the previous VC. Whereas, managing director of the sub-campus, Lahore filed a writ petition in LHC. The LHC ordered that the matter be placed before the President/Chancellor of the university to look into the affairs as well as Lahore sub-campus. Therefore, the President being the Chancellor of the FUUAST referred the matter to the NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry to proceed in accordance with the law.

The case, after approval of NAB chairman, was referred to NAB Karachi and after conducting preliminary investigation the case was referred to NAB Lahore. The NAB Lahore after verification presented the case in Executive Board Meeting (EBM) in January 2017 and the chairman authorised accorded approval of inquiry against Dr Zafar Iqbal and accomplices on the allegations of misuse of authority, as the accused allowed opening of illegal sub-campus unlawfully for personal gains. The NAB Lahore arrested former VC and former registrar from Karachi and Director Naeem Amjad from Sialkot.

