KP health dept ‘victimises’ doctors for opposing MTI Act

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department seems to have started victimising doctors who reportedly opposed the Medical and Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015.

The government last year introduced administrative changes in the public sector hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government introduced its much-publicised health reforms referred to as the MTI Act 2015 aimed at improving patient care.

The majority of the people in the medical fraternity opposed the reforms as they were told that the government planned to start shift system in the public sector hospitals by recruiting doctors on contract basis.

Initially, the doctors disagreed with the government and held protests by suspending health services. Others went to the court and challenged certain directives of the government. Some influential doctors who had political backing gave tough time to the government. They defied the government, but are still serving on key positions in the health sector. However, those who don't have connections are facing the brunt.

Sources in the Health Department told The News that the process of "punishment and victimisation" began with Dr Adnan Taj. "Dr Adnan Taj, BPS-19 member of the management cadre, was serving as deputy medical superintendent casualty in the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar when the MTI Act 2015 was implemented. He was made the first Hospital Director in LRH, but within three months was removed without any reason," said a Health Department official.

Pleading anonymity, the official said he got stay order from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and continued to work in LRH as Hospital Director. However, the sources said senior government officials and Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai approached Dr Adnan Taj and requested him to withdraw his stay so that they can continue the process of hiring full-time Hospital Director.

"Dr Adnan Taj withdrew his stay order on the request of Shahram Khan Tarakai and others on the condition that he would be allowed to serve in LRH. However, the government transferred him out of LRH," the official said.

It shocked and prompted Dr Adnan Taj to get stay order from the court. According to sources, Dr Adnan Taj henceforth became a persona non grata for senior health department officials and they decided to teach him a lesson for his defiance.

Last year when Dr Adnan Taj was promoted to BPS-19, he decided to leave LRH when he was appointed medical superintendent of the poorly-equipped Naseerullah Babar Memorial Hospital in Peshawar, formerly known as City Hospital.

The government has forgotten this hospital located in the suburbs of the provincial capital. Besides lacking several other facilities, the two X-ray and one ultrasound machine and important equipment in the Pathology Department of the hospital have been out of order for one year.

According to sources, Dr Adnan within three weeks managed to arrange one X-ray machine, got the ultrasound machine repaired as well as two micro lab and biochemistry analyzer. He also made functional the dental section by purchasing materials from the hospital's revolving fund.

"He placed supply orders for lab, chemicals & other surgical items and disposables worth Rs7,000,000. Before him, the MCC list was approved since August 20, 2016 but these items were not ordered," said the Health department official.

He said Dr Adnan completed the purchase process for three new oxygen cylinders for operation theatres and purchased BP apparatus and waste buckets and needle cutters (waste management) for emergency department.

Dr Adnan also started process of issuing service cards for employees, HR database, biometric attendance and official website for the hospital. Interestingly, Dr Said Ali Khan, former DG Health and Services, visited the hospital and praised Dr Adnan Taj and his team for all the good work he had done in a short span of time.

However, the same official reportedly paid a surprise visit to the hospital and removed Dr Adnan Taj after a stay of five months only. Dr Said Ali Khan retired from service last week. According to insiders of the Health Department, Dr Said Ali Khan in his report mentioned that only one doctor was available on duty when he visited the hospital.

The insiders claimed that later when other officials did some inquiry into this report, they came to know that five doctors of ENT, cardiology, surgery, medicine and gynaecology met the visiting DG Health in the hospital.

"There were some major flaws in the inquiry report that led to removal of Dr Adnan Taj. First, it was 7:30am when the DG Health visited the hospital. Second, Dr Adnan Taj was neither issued any warning nor explanation was called before his removal," the official said.

When reached on phone, Dr Adnan Taj confirmed his removal, but declined to make further comment. Efforts were made to seek comments of Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, but he didn't answer phone calls of this correspondent.

