ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources was informed on Monday that natural gas worth around Rs20 million was being stolen in Karak district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on daily basis.

"All this is happening in connivance with local administration and police," Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the committee. The gas company concerned, he said, whenever disconnected the illegal gas connections, those were restored under the supervision of the deputy commissioner and police.

Abbasi said the ministry had taken up and discussed the matter with KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak in detail but the issue could not be resolved. The committee meeting, chaired by Fateh Muhammad Muhammad Hassani, expressed astonishment over the illegal activity and summoned KP's chief secretary, home secretary, inspector-general of police and deputy commissioner Karak in the next meeting to explain the situation.

He assured the ministry that the committee would extend all possible assistance in ending the gas theft, causing billions of rupees loss to national exchequer. The sub-committee expressed displeasure over the absence of Pakistan Petroleum Limited's (PPL's) managing director from the meeting and incomplete briefing on the last five-year performance of the company by the officials present.

It also observed that compensation amount was not being given to affected people of Balochistan by the Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, carrying out exploration activities in different parts of the province.

Elected representatives of 10 union councils, out of total 13 in Kharan district, have complained in writing that the people are not being paid compensation amount on account of land acquisition by E&P companies, Fateh Muhammad said.

He directed the companies to ensure compensation amount to landowners saying that all Baloch were patriotic Pakistanis and wanted to see the country developing and flourishing. Rights of people of Balochistan must be given to them, he added.

The committee convener floated the idea that E&P companies should have the permission to hire locals as security guards in E&P areas for smooth functioning of the companies as it would also provide employment opportunities to the people of Balochistan.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Managing Director Zahid Mir briefed the committee that the company had 25 exploration licences and five development and production leases in different areas of the province.

Currently, he said four seismic parties were operating in Balochistan to carry out surveys, adding that local MNAs, MPAs and deputy commissioners were taken on board before starting ground work in oil and gas exploration blocks falling in their respective areas.

Among others the meeting was attended by Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel and Baz Muhammad Khan, secretary, Ministry of Petroleum, Arshad Mirza, MD, OGDCL, representatives of PPL and other senior officials of the ministry.

