Salim Shahzad likely to join MQM-P or PSP

ISLAMABAD: An obvious, natural destination of key founding member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Salim Shahzad, who dared to fly back home ending his 24-year long self-imposed exile, is the MQM-Pakistan or Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Had he not ‘divorced’ the MQM London on August 22 last, he would not have picked up the courage to come back because the going has been tough for this party over the past three years. Salim Shahzad thought it opportune to sever all relations with Altaf Hussain after the latter’s anti-Pakistan speech. It then became impossible for every discerning person, associated with the MQM London, to keep his affiliation with it.

While mentioning the original MQM and a bunch of its top leaders, who actually ran all of its departments including its militant wing, Salim Shahzad’s name instantly springs to everybody’s mind. The other senior leader who fell in this category was slain Dr Imran Farooq, obviously with Altaf Hussain being their boss at the time.

However, despite being in Britain like Altaf Hussain since 1992 and closely working with him for several initial years, Salim Shahzad and Imran Farooq developed differences with him since long and were expelled from his core team as he was surrounded by many others, who have never thought to return to Pakistan even after passage of many years. The situation doesn’t warrant their homecoming.

However, before Salim Shahzad will actively take part in politics, he will have to go “through the mill”. This became pronounced as he was arrested by police upon his arrival at the Karachi airport. He faces a host of criminal cases. He will be allowed to walk out of the prison only after it will become absolutely clear about his next political place.

Since Salim Shahzad had been away from Karachi for a long time, he has also been detached from the ground realities of the mega city that has undergone massive political changes specifically in the last three years. One is the fragmentation of the once monolithic MQM, which no longer enjoys the clout and dominance it possessed for decades.

It is yet to be seen how far Salim Shahzad will be relevant politically and what weight and relevance he will add to a MQM faction he will choose to associate with. Many MQM leaders used to be a great terror, inspiring dread and fear for all and sundry when their party held sway. But after they changed their course, dissociating themselves from it, and vowed to start normal politics like other politicians, away from violence, they did not arouse fright and horror.

When Salim Shahzad had left Pakistan in early nineties, the MQM was in an absolute commanding position in Karachi and anybody who dared to challenge it had to lick the dust. It was inconceivable for any of its leader to defect because such an act would spawn dire, unbearable consequences for him. However, gone are the despicable days courtesy of the unprecedentedly successful targeted operation led by the Rangers.

Salim Shahzad’s decision to return even while facing heavy odds indicates that he did deep thinking keeping in view serious impending hazards. However, it is quite possible that he might have talked to some circles before taking this step so that he has a smooth, trouble-free sailing.

Britain-based leader of the MQM London Wasay Jalil taunted Salim Shahzad’s arrival in his own style in his tweets. Media (pointlessly) makes/presents everyone a leader of the MQM, he commented while pasting a TV grab that stated that MQM leader Salim Shahzad was arrested at the Karachi airport.

In another post, Wasay Jalil said that Salim Shahzad’s popularity can be assessed from ‘crores’ of people who thronged the airport to welcome him. These messages plainly showcase the anger of the MQM London against Salim Shahzad. However, its own leaders persisting with staying put in London instead of coming back to Pakistan to lead their party. All of them, who are close to ailing Altaf Hussain, hold foreign nationality and have no plan to return while their party is in tatters in Karachi and other urban centres of Sindh. There is none in Pakistan, who is in a position to spearhead the MQM London, which is losing day by day in the absence of leadership.

