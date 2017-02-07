HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq Monday said two maniacs supported by their club-wielding and coffin-clad supporters had come to conquer Islamabad but they were made to run.

Speaking at the PML-N workers' convention here, the minister said despite the hurdles created by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had put the country on the road to progress.

He said when the PML-N came into power in 2013 the institutions had almost destroyed and the country was facing extreme loadshedding, terrorism, bomb blasts and kidnappings. “Now the country's economy is growing because of our government’s effective policies. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has completed a record number of development projects in the country,” he said.

Accusing Imran Khan of hindering the country’s march towards progress, the minister said the PTI chief was misleading his supporters. He said the PML-N had come into power with votes and could not be toppled by Imran Khan’s tactics. "When Imran Khan was out of country, we were facing the oppression of a dictator," he said, adding the PML-N would not surrender to the PTI pressure.

Saad Rafiq said power loadshedding had decreased considerably and reiterated the government's promise to end it in 2018. The minister said under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a container handler terminal would be constructed at Havelian. He termed CPEC a game-changer for the entire region.

He urged Imran Khan to stop using abusive language and let the court decide the PanamaLeaks case. PML-N Member National Assembly from NA-19 Babar Nawaz Khan said the masses had voted the PML-N to power and would reject negative politics in the 2018 election.

Pir Sabir Shah, Provincial President of PML-N, said Hazara province was the right of people and the PML-N would honour this demand. He also accused Imran Khan of sabotaging government’s efforts for development.

