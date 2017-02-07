WUERZBURG, Germany: A Syrian refugee whose selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been repeatedly manipulated to link him to violent Jihad, took Facebook to court on Monday for spreading defamatory fake news.

Anas Modamani, 19, says the US social media giant has failed to take down doctored images and posts that have falsely linked him to, among other things, deadly Islamist attacks in Brussels and Berlin last year.

He has asked a court in the southern city of Wuerzburg for an injunction against Facebook Ireland Limited, the group’s European subsidiary, requiring it to take down posts linking him to terrorism or criminal offences.

That includes a recent posting which wrongfully claims Modamani was among a group of Berlin juvenile delinquents who tried to set fire to a homeless man in a case that sparked public outrage last Christmas.

