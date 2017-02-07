NEW DELHI: Two priests have been arrested in India for marrying off their teenage children in a secret ceremony they believed would bring prosperity to their families, police said on Monday.

Three others, including the mothers of the betrothed, were also detained when police broke up the Hindu wedding rituals in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Police, acting on a tip off, discovered dozens of family members present at the secretive ceremony to wed the 15 and 13-year-old teenagers.

“We received information about the wedding and during the raid rescued the children before arresting the five accused,” police inspector Narender Goud said. Their parents claimed the marriage was a family tradition premised on the belief that it would bring them good fortune, Goud said. The priests justified the union by claiming they too were married at the same age.

