PARIS: Hundreds of people took to the streets of a Paris suburb on Monday to denounce police brutality, after a 22-year-old black man was allegedly sodomised with a baton during an arrest last week.

The case of the man identified only as Theo, who was sent to hospital with severe anal injuries and head trauma, threatens to revive the contentious issue of policing in France’s poor suburbs, which saw the death in custody of another black man last year and major riots a decade ago.

One officer was charged on Sunday with rape, while three others were charged with assault during the arrest in a gritty area of Aulnay-sous-Bois on Thursday evening.

The man suffered severe anal injuries which required surgery and was also treated for damage to the head and face in hospital. The severity of his injuries led a doctor to declare him unfit to work for 60 days.

Speaking to French television station BFM on Monday, Theo described being ordered to stand against a wall by police, who deny the allegations and say they were targeting lookouts for drug dealers.

“I saw him with his baton. He rammed it into my buttocks on purpose. I fell onto my stomach, I had no strength left,” Theo explained, adding that he had also been racially abused in a patrol car afterwards.

Video footage of the arrest filmed by the police has been released.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux confirmed late on Sunday that all four officers had been suspended during the investigation, adding that exemplary conduct and respect “must guide the behaviour of security forces at all times”.

There were minor clashes and arson attacks on the vast housing estate, called “3,000”, on Saturday and Sunday evening where the arrest took place. At least five people were detained, police sources said.

