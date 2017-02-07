SYDNEY: Seven per cent of Catholic priests working in Australia between 1950 and 2010 were accused of child sex crimes, but few were pursued, data from Australian church authorities showed on Monday, as hearings began over allegations dating back decades.

Last year, Australia´s most senior Catholic, Cardinal George Pell said the church had made “enormous mistakes” and “catastrophic” choices by refusing to believe abused children, shuffling abusive priests from parish to parish and over-relying on counselling of priests to solve the problem.

Monday´s data, seen as the most substantial to detail the extent of child sex abuse in the church, were compiled with the cooperation of the church as part of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Francis Sullivan, chief executive of the church´s Truth, Justice and Healing Council, said 1,265 Catholic priests and religious brothers had been accused between 1950 and 2010.”These numbers are shocking. They are tragic and they are indefensible,” Sullivan told the commission in Sydney.

Sullivan held back tears as he described the “massive failure on the part of the Catholic Church in Australia to protect children from abusers”. Commission research showed 4,444 people had made allegations of abuse to 93 Catholic authorities between 1980 and 2015. The worst-offending institutions were the orders of brothers who often run schools and homes for the most vulnerable children, with girl victims aged 10.5 on average, while boys were 11.6 years old, the commission´s research showed.

