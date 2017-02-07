BEIRUT: The Islamic State group is “completely besieged” in its last major stronghold in Syria´s Aleppo province, a monitor said on Monday, as pro-regime forces piled pressure on the Jihadists on several fronts.

IS fighters were cut off in Al-Bab after forces loyal to the government of President Bashar al-Assad severed a road into the northern town, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. “Al-Bab is now completely besieged by the regime from the south, and the Turkish forces and rebels from the east, north and west,” said the Britain-based monitor.

It came after “the regime´s forces and allied militia seized the only and last main road used by the Jihadists between Al-Bab and Raqa,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, referring to the Jihadists´ de facto capital in Syria. Regime forces were backed by fighters from Lebanese movement Hizbullah and by Russian artillery, said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground for its reports.

The town of Al-Bab, 25 kilometres south of the border with Turkey, is seen as a prize by nearly all sides in the complex war.

Since December, Turkey-backed rebel fighters known as the Euphrates Shield alliance have edged towards Al-Bab from the north.

“Al-Bab is more important for the Turks, who defined the town as a priority for their Euphrates Shield alliance,” said Syria expert Thomas Pierret.

But the regime, Pierret said, was eyeing territory around Al-Bab “to protect the eastern flank of Aleppo city,” which it recaptured from rebels in December.

It also sought to use the town as a buffer, “preventing the Euphrates Shield from advancing south” deeper into Syria, he added.

Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the war, but have joined forces in recent months to try to end to the conflict.

