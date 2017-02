KARACHI: The camp for under-18 players, scheduled to be started from February 11, has been shifted to Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Monday.

Originally it was to be held at the Hockey Stadium, Johor Town, Lahore. PHF has already named 36 players for the camp. Kamran Ashraf is the camp commandant.

0



0







Pak U18 training camp shifted to Karachi was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184533-Pak-U18-training-camp-shifted-to-Karachi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak U18 training camp shifted to Karachi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184533-Pak-U18-training-camp-shifted-to-Karachi.