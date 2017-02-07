Green-shirts to take part in Australia’s junior championship

KARACHI: Pakistan under-18 team will participate in Australia’s national junior hockey championship in April, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

Informed sources said that Pakistan’s under-18 team would visit New Zealand and Australia. They will play six test matches against New Zealand’s juniors.

Pakistan juniors’ chief coach Olympian Kamran Ashraf said that Pakistan juniors were preparing for the Junior Asia Cup 2018, which would be qualifying rounds for Junior World Cup 2020.

“First we will visit New Zealand from April 1-2 and play six test matches against their junior team.

“Then the team will go to Australia where it will participate in the national junior championship in which nine Australian teams compete,” said Kamran.

The championship will be held from April 19-29.

He said that it is the first time that any Pakistan hockey team is participating in an Australian domestic event.

“We are doing this to give our boys experience of tough competitions so that they improve rapidly,” the chief coach said.

He said that this experience would not only work for the boys in Asia Cup and Junior World Cup but also when these players graduate to the senior team.

