LONDON: Out-of-favour Manchester United forward Anthony Martial took to Twitter on Monday to tell fans to ignore speculation he could be on his way out of the club.

British newspaper The Sun claimed Martial, 21, could join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after struggling to convince manager Jose Mourinho of his worth.

But the France international told his close to 800,000 Twitter followers: “Dont listen (to) the papers it’s wrong thanks. Come on United.”

Martial joined United from Monaco in September 2015 in a deal with a reported potential worth of up to £58 million ($72 million, 67 million euros).

He was United’s top scorer last season with 17 goals in all competitions, but has found the net only six times this season and has not featured in the club’s last three Premier League games.

0



0







Ignore the papers, Martial tells Man United fans was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184530-Ignore-the-papers-Martial-tells-Man-United-fans/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ignore the papers, Martial tells Man United fans" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184530-Ignore-the-papers-Martial-tells-Man-United-fans.