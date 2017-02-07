ROME: Juan Cuadrado broke his Serie A duck for the season with a sensational strike that sent Juventus six points clear of Napoli thanks to a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Sunday.

Inter travelled west hoping to build on a superb spell of form that has seen Stefano Pioli’s men claim 25 points from their last 10 games.

But poor finishing and dogged Juve defending kept Inter at bay in a promising first half before Cuadrado put a smile on coach Massimiliano Allegri’s face with a slightly-deflected shot that beat Samir Handanovic at his top corner on 45 minutes.

Juve held on amid an at times bad-tempered second half, Ivan Perisic seeing red in the final minute, to secure an 18th win that kept them on course for a record-setting sixth consecutive title.

Paulo Dybala was one of three Argentinians, along with Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain and Inter striker Icardi, being watched in Turin by national team coach Edgardo Bauza.

And he impressed from the off, a spectacular overhead kick from Mandzukic’s nod-on forcing Handanovic into a two-handed block.

The Inter ‘keeper could only look on in relief when the Juve playmaker pounced on a loose ball soon after to curl a shot on to the crossbar.

Inter were rumbled, and finally moved up a gear but Roberto Gagliardini fired just over on the volley and Joao Mario drilled inches wide of Gianluigi Buffon’s post.

Perisic turned provider for Gagliardini to head straight at Buffon, who was alert to Perisic’s header from seven yards out moments later.

Juve went on the counter but Mandzukic sent his diving header wide after stealing in behind Jeison Murillo to meet a cross on the bounce.

Icardi then glanced a shot wide from a great Perisic delivery, but Juve came fighting back.

Miralem Pjanic’s sublime free kick had Handanovic in a flap to save at the crossbar, but the hosts’ persistence paid off when Cuadrado pounced on a poor clearance to fire through several bodies from 25 yards out and beat Handanovic at his near post.

0



0







Cuadrado sends Juve six points clear was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184525-Cuadrado-sends-Juve-six-points-clear/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cuadrado sends Juve six points clear" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184525-Cuadrado-sends-Juve-six-points-clear.