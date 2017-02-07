Keeping in view the ongoing energy crisis in the country, the Punjab government has taken the right decision to run 15,000 schools and 700 Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the province on solar energy. This is a commendable step.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 100MW solar power plant funded by the Punjab government is already adding energy in the national grid and the installation of another 100MW solar power plant in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur is also in progress. It is hoped that the continuous efforts by the government will soon resolve the country’s energy crisis.

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

0



0







Green schools was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184502-Green-schools/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Green schools" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184502-Green-schools.