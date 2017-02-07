Green schools

Print Story
Keeping in view the ongoing energy crisis in the country, the Punjab government has taken the right decision to run 15,000 schools and 700 Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the province on solar energy. This is a commendable step.
It is pertinent to mention here that a 100MW solar power plant funded by the Punjab government is already adding energy in the national grid and the installation of another 100MW solar power plant in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur is also in progress. It is hoped that the continuous efforts by the government will soon resolve the country’s energy crisis.
Shehar Bano Syed
Lahore