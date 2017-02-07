Student counselling offers an opportunity to students to talk freely to a trusted person. Students can discuss about their problems and a counsellor may help them in overcoming their problems. Counsellors don’t have a standard set of advice for all students, but they listen to each student and tailor their advice accordingly. The process helps students recognise their true calling. Many education institutions across the country offer counselling services to their students. Students normally discuss about their field of interest. It is unfortunate that education institutions in Baluchistan don’t offer such services.

Many students don’t know which field to choose. They end up getting enrolled in a field that doesn’t interest them. This has a negative effect on their grades. The education authorities of Balochistan are requested to look into this matter.

Ali Jan Dilwas

Turbat

0



0







Counsellors needed was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184500-Counsellors-needed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Counsellors needed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184500-Counsellors-needed.