Say no to smoking

Smoking cigarettes has become quite common in the country. Young boys under age 14 are also found smoking a cigarette. Clad in school uniforms, these school-going boys often hide behind a tree to smoke. The question is: Who is responsible for this? The burden falls on vendors. They shouldn’t be allowed to sell cigarettes without asking for a valid ID card. This way, children will be barred from buying a pack of cigarettes. It is unfortunate that many people are not aware of the effects of smoking. Children who smoke at a very young age are likely to become a chain smoker.

It is the responsibility of parents to set a good example for their children. It is their duty to keep an eye on the activities of their children, their gatherings, and hobbies. Strict measures should be taken to ban smoking at public places and education institutions.

Natasha Shafi Saand

Karachi

