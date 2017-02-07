This refers to the heartrending story of the plight of the blind postman, Muhammad Anwar, of Haripur. He lives in a far-off village and works as a postman. He even delivers mails to houses located over the 12-kilometer-long track through the hills. He has been in the services since the last 44 years and receives a monthly salary of Rs1,040. What is more surprising than the meagre income is the fact that the postman is a non-permanent member of Pakistan Post which means that he doesn’t qualify for a pension. His income is lower than the minimum wage capped by the government.

Will the relevant authorities look into the matter? Despite his disability, the man is performing his duties diligently. It is time the authorities provided a decent amount of income to the postman.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

