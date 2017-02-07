NOWSHERA: A girl ended her life by shooting herself over a petty issue at Tohagharib village in Nizampur area on Monday, police said.Nishad Bibi reported to the police that her 18-year old daughter Ayesha Bibi entered a room and shot herself dead after exchanging harsh words with her.The body was shifted to a hospital in the district for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial. The police registered the case and started an investigation.

Girl commits suicide was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184495-Girl-commits-suicide/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Girl commits suicide" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184495-Girl-commits-suicide.