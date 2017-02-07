Print Story
Girl commits suicide
February 07, 2017
Peshawar
NOWSHERA: A girl ended her life by shooting herself over a petty issue at Tohagharib village in Nizampur area on Monday, police said.Nishad Bibi reported to the police that her 18-year old daughter Ayesha Bibi entered a room and shot herself dead after exchanging harsh words with her.The body was shifted to a hospital in the district for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial. The police registered the case and started an investigation.