PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had disappointed the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but was still dreaming of becoming the prime minister.

He was speaking here Monday at a news conference where a founding member of PTI and its provincial vice-president, Mohammad Tahir Umarzai, quit his party and joined PML-N. Amir Muqam maintained that Imran Khan did not fulfill promises made with the people.

He said the PTI chief delivered speeches against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif daily but ignored the fact that the people around him also owned offshore companies.Amir Muqam said he could arrange a tea party for Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s House if was interested in seeing the place.

“Imran Khan cannot become the prime minister by employing different tactics. He started character assassination campaign against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, but in the process exposed himself,” he stressed.

He believed that not a single ideological worker would remain with Imran Khan in the PTI till next general election in 2018.Earlier, he welcomed Mohammad Tahir Umarzai into the PML-N fold and termed his joining a good omen for the party.In his comments, Tahir Umarzai reposed confidence in the PML-N leadership.

