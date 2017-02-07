Govt decides to appoint female teachers in primary schools

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Mushtaq Ghani said on Monday the government had decided to appoint women teachers in primary schools.

Briefing reporters about the decisions of the provincial cabinet at Peshawar Press Club, he said the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak also approved the promotion of the teaching of the Holy Quran in government schools.

He said nazra would be taught at primary level while teaching of the translation of the Holy Quran would be imparted from class 6th to Class 12th.The special assistant said the cabinet approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Free Education for Primary, Secondary and Elementary Bill 2017.

The cabinet approved amending Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Development Fund, Rules 2006.The cabinet approved the unfreezing of 30 percent personal secretariat allowance of secretariat employees with immediate effect.

The cabinet was briefed by the census commissioner about the forthcoming census.The census commissioner said that census would be started from March 15 this year.He informed the cabinet that the country was divided into 168120 blocks, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into 22000 blocks and Fata into 3793 blocks for the proposed census while result of the provincial census will be disclosed in 60 days, he added.

Mushtaq Ghani said the chief minister recommended sharing result of the census with the government and taking all into confidence about the process of census. He also directed to write a letter to prime minister in this regard.

The chief minister, he added, also ordered to link promotion of the teachers with their performance. Similarly, he directed initiating legislation for making mechanism for transfer and posting of the schoolteachers.

He said the chief minister also directed for provision of list of the closed schools in the province and stressed the need for imparting education in English language at primary level so as to end the existing difference between rich and poor and ensure real change in the province.

The special assistant said the cabinet also agreed to the proposal of 16 percent increase in the annual budget of education sector. The cabinet okayed not to cut the budget for the education sector.

The chief minister on the occasion directed high-ups of the forest department to keep aware elected MPAs about the progress of tsunami project.He said the chief minister directed expediting the sale of windfall timber wood in the province.A committee was constituted for commercialisation of vacant land at Industrial Estate Hayatabad during the meeting of the cabinet.

