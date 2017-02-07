PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) provincial president Intikhab Chamkani on Monday quit his party and announced joining Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

JI head Senator Sirajul Haq and other leaders welcomed Intikhab Chamkani at a gathering on Monday.Addressing the public meeting, Sirajul Haq said the JI was the lone hope of people all over the country and that was why people were joining the party.

“The JI wants the establishment of an Islamic system in the country where everyone is treated equally and where looters and corrupt leaders have no place,” he told the gathering. Sirajul Haq said that JI had launched a countrywide campaign against corruption. He said the people should expose the corrupt leaders and follow those who have a clean background.

The JI chief added that they have taken up the issue of corruption in the Parliament and elsewhere. Sirajul Haq said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a game-changer for the region and nobody should oppose it.

He said the development project under CPEC should be carried out in all provinces and Fata. JI provincial head Mushtaq Ahmad and other leaders including Sabir Hussain Awan, Wasil Farooq, Khalid Waqas Chamkani and Intikhab Chamkani addressed the gathering. Intikhab Chamkani said he joined JI to fight corruption and joblessness. He added the JI strived for the establishment of a welfare state.

