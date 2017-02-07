PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government tabled a bill in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday for making primary education compulsory for all the children above five years age in the province.

The bill, called Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Free Compulsory Primary Education and Secondary Education Bill 2017, was moved by Education Minister Mohammad Atif Khan in the assembly.

Under the proposed law, a School Attendance Authority would be constituted to ensure the enrolment of all children aged above five years within its jurisdiction. After the passage of the Bill, the parents shall be punished for not sending their children to schools or other public education institutions.

A Taleem Fund would be established for providing free and compulsory primary education in all public schools of the province. However, those children and their parents would be exempted from punishment where there is no school within a distance of two kilometres radius to the nearest routes from their residence.

Under Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, the state shall provide free compulsory education to all children of the age of five to 16 years in such a manner as may be determined by law. However, there was no law for free and compulsory primary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where thousands of children are not admitted in the schools.

Mohammad Atif, the education minister, also told the lwmakers that the provincial cabinet had approved an education policy under which female teachers only would be recruited in the government primary schools of the province in future. “The female teachers could easily understand the nature and requirements of a child at the primary level education,” he argued.

