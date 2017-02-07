Senior paediatricians call for creating awareness about polio vaccine importance

PESHAWAR: Senior paediatricians on Monday called for taking on board parents, religious scholars, political figures and media for creating awareness in the society about the importance of polio vaccine for saving children from lifelong disability.

They were speaking at a seminar in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH). The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) had organised the event, aimed at utilising services of the paediatricians ?in creating awareness among people, particularly the parents about the importance of vacancies, specially polio.

Inactivated Polio vaccination (IPV) campaign was kicked off in five central districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera and Swabi wherein four to 23 month-old children will be given IPV shots, he said and added that total target of the campaign was 6,15, 370.

A senior paediatrician and former president of Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Khan inaugurated the first IPV in five districts of the province.He dismissed misconception associated with polio vaccine and termed it completely safe for children to protect them from lifelong disability.

Prof Ashfaq Ahmad, who was part of the first immunisation campaign in the province in 1969, urged parents not to pay any attention to hateful propaganda against the polio vaccine.

“Polio is an infectious disease spread by a virus. It is an ancient disease and the virus existed 6,000 year ago. The only way to prevent this disease is the vaccine. There is nothing harmful in the vaccine and the parents to should not pay attention to the malicious propaganda by certain elements,” Prof Ashfaq explained.

Without mentioning the name of an influential religious figure in Swabi, Maulana Mohammad Tayyab, Prof Ashfaq said a religious figure from Panjpir in Swabi came to him and wanted to learn about the polio vaccine from him.

“When I assured him that there is nothing wrong with the vaccine and it is safe and halal to protect children from permanent disability, the cleric got convinced and told him it was enough for him to clear his concept,” he recalled.

He said he told the cleric that had there been any agent in the vaccine to infertile population or cause impotency, the population would have reduced by now.And then the cleric from Panjpir never opposed polio campaign.

Prof Ashfaq said Taliban militants opposed polio vaccine and termed it western propaganda, used to sterile their population.“The past few years remained very difficult for polio workers. In 2013, 66 vaccinators were gunned down in the country. Situation has improved now and there is a remarkable decline in polio cases in the country now,” the paediatrician said.

Prof Ashfaq said it was unfortunate to all of them as Pakistan remained in the last three countries, where polio virus was still existed.He asked media persons to play their due role in raising public awareness to the level where people come to the health centres for vaccination instead of teams going door to door.

He said when they launched the vaccination drive 50 years ago its coverage was 85 per cent in the province.The paediatrician complained that later the successive governments lost interest in the immunisation that lessened the coverage and increased polio cases.

He said media could play an important role, saying it has awakened people in Pakistan and enlightened them about their rights.Another child specialist and head of paediatric department KTH, Prof Irshad Ahmad paediatricians’ role in immunisation is very crucial but remained neglected in the past.

Prof Irshad Ahmad, also president PPA, said it was a year ago when the EPI included paediatricians in efforts against polio that bore good fruits.“Paediatricians are playing an active role in convincing mothers on breastfeeding and vaccination. All these diseases can be prevented by vaccination,” he said.

Dr Hameed Afridi, EPI deputy director, talked about various strategies adopted for polio eradication and their current eight days long IPV campaign.He said Peshawar was polio free for the last one year that indicates the hard efforts of the government and all the stakeholders.

Dr Hameed hoped Pakistan would soon become a polio free country but to sustain its polio free status, he said they would a strong and resourceful EPI system.EOC Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Khan said that due to government’s ownership polio virus has been curtailed to three blocks including Khyber- Peshawar Block, Karachi and Quetta blocks while virus transmission has been stopped in other parts of the country.

He said that Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) have been established in the country with a view to provide one roof to government and all partners so as to launch serious efforts on war footing bases against the crippling disease.Polio Team Leader Dr Johar Khan, Technical Focal person BMGF Dr Imtiaz Shah and Dr Shoaib, were also present.

