PESHAWAR: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah-e-Jafaria (TNFJ) observed death anniversaries of Sardar Ali Asghar and Malik Iftikhar Hussain on Monday. Sardar Ali Asghar was president of the TNJF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. Quran Khwani was held which was attended by a large number of people from all sects.

Speaking on the occasion, TNFJ Khyber Pakhunkhwa president Sardar Abul Hassan Qizalbash said that Shia community played a pivotal role in the independence movement. He said they were also on the forefront for the security and protection of Pakistan.

The leader asked the government to arrest target killers involved in sectarian violence. He deplored that the chief minister’s directives had not been implement so far. The TNFJ leader also asked the international community to play its role in securing the right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

