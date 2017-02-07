PESHAWAR: Through a unanimous resolution, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday condemned US President Donald Trump’s travel ban policy on Muslims and termed the decision biased and irresponsible as it could create anger and hatred in the Islamic world towards America.

The resolution was presented by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fakhre Azam Wazir and was jointly moved by the treasury and opposition benches. It had the signatures of provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Shah Farman, who belongs to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the MPAs of Awami National Party (ANP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N, Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP).

The text of the resolution stated that the Trump administration should avoid anti-Muslim policy as banning the entry of the citizens of certain Muslim countries was against international laws and human rights.

Another resolution demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to make legislation against certain drugs, including ice, as most of the youth and students were attracted towards ice in the educational institutions.

PPP’s Nighat Yasmin Orakzai raised the issue through a point of order that was converted into a resolution.She said that due to lack of proper legislation, the manufacturers, sellers and users of the ice drug couldn’t be punished.The opposition benches slammed the PTI-led government for not releasing funds for the development projects on the pretext of financial constraints.

Fakhre Azam, through a call attention notice, said the provincial government had reflected a total sum of Rs125 billion in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the current fiscal year but had hardly released 25 percent of the amount for ongoing projects.

Noting that construction work on almost all development projects had been stopped, he feared it would lead to financial crisis in the province.

ANP MPA Sardar Babak said the PTI-led government had released huge funds for schemes located in the constituencies of ruling parties’ MPAs, causing a sense of deprivation amongst the people of the province.

Finance Minister Muzaffar Sayyid said there was no financial constraint and the funds would be allocated for all schemes reflected in the ADP.

The assembly session, convened on the requisition of the government, was prorogued sine die after tabling of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Free Compulsory Primary and Secondary Education Bill 2017.

