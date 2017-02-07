NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Imran Khattak said on Monday that 15 villages in the district would soon be provided gas facility.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had approved 192,000 metre pipeline for providing gas supply to 15 villages in the Nowshera district. The legislator said that work order had been issued while the provincial government had release funds for the scheme. He said that provincial government had released Rs463.871 million for the project.

Imran Khattak said that point scoring on development projects was not his party’s agenda, but certain elements were accusing the government of ignoring Nowshera in development projects.The MNA said that people would reject the enemies of development in the next general election.

