SHOOTING case

Islamabad

Judicial Magistrate Islamabad on Monday granted two-day physical remand of the policeman Sami Ullah who killed a young man at police picket in sector I-10/1 on February 3.

According to details Judicial Magistrate Amir Khalil approved physical remand of Sami Ullah serving in Eagle Squad of Islamabad police and sent him into police custody.

Police requested the court for physical remand of the accused to have interrogation from him which was approved.

It is to mention that two policemen Samiullah and Tariq surrendered to police last day as they were allegedly involved in a murder case of a young man Taimoor Riaz for not stopping at check post in sector I-10/1.

