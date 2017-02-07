The monthly meeting of the Floral Art Society of Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Chapter was held as usual in Serena Hotel and the programme was a competition titled ‘Aquatic Challenge,’ where participants were required to use an alternative source of water other than an oasis or a pin holder. For this the participants were divided into two groups: Senior members and Novices. The meeting was fairly well attended and the chief guests were wives of the ambassador of Japan, Reiko Kurai and the High Commissioner of India, Amita Bambawala both of whom appreciated the creative talent of the members.

After a welcome by president FAS, Ghazala Abdullah and the announcement of some other business matters by Secretary Nasreen Mazhar, it was time for the competition to begin. The judges for the competition were Farhana Azeem and Aisha Zahid and after the given time and a lot of hustle and bustle and deliberation by the judges, the winners from both the sections were as follows: Senior Members: Nageen Malik (first); Hina Kamran (second) and Asma Ansari and Yasmin Salman (tied for third position) Novices: Faiza Sadiq (first); Nilofer Rehman (second) and Arshee Javed (third).

Prizes to the winners and gifts to the members who had their birthdays in the month of January – a good tradition that has been kept up by each committee as it makes the FAS give vibes of a friendly, family like group - were awarded by the chief guests. The judges also received mementos of appreciation.

This month's meeting was inspiring in the way that it highlighted the effort of the novices who did very well in showcasing what they have learned about this art form, while a plus point goes to the seniors who lauded their work and encouraged them by showing their appreciation.

