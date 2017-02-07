Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Monday highlighted the potential of livestock sector which is progressing well without the proper support of the authorities. Government should focus on improving the productivity of the livestock sector which is dismally low as compare to the neighbouring countries through meaningful steps, it said.

Agriculture sector that is one of the largest segments of the economy but its production, especially that of subsector of livestock is very little, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

In a statement issued here, he said that the voice of small and poor dairy farmers is not strong enough to reach to the government while attention can help multiply production of milk, meat and hides to reduce prices at home and earn foreign exchange through exports.

He said that Pakistan is the fifth largest producer of milk in the world but production of milk per animal is dismally low which can be improved by using modern techniques. He said that Pakistan can easily become a leading producer and exporter of milk and meat which require some small steps which will also boost the troubled leather sector. Dairy and livestock is an important sub sector of agriculture which continue to register growth of 3 to 4 per cent per-annum despite lack of support from the government.

