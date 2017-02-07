Islamabad

Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with Royal Aeronautical Society arranged a seminar on the topic of Aviation Safety in Pakistan held at Nur Khan Auditorium, Air Headquarters, Islamabad, says a press release.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest on the occasion. Air Marshal (r) Salim Arshad, President Royal Aeronautical Society Pakistan, also attended the seminar.

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support), delivered the opening address and highlighted the salient features of the activity. Senior serving and retired PAF officers, select notables from aviation industry and students from various educational institutions attended the seminar. Speakers shared their views on contemporary issues related to aviation safety in the seminar.

While addressing on the occasion, the Air chief said, “It is heartening that aviation industry is flourishing in Pakistan. Certainly, safe operations will always remain paramount for the continued progress of the industry and forums like these afford rare opportunities for linking together, sharing ideas as well as benefitting from each other’s experience”.

The Air chief further said that flight safety is our collective responsibility and we need to train and empower people at all levels to achieve uncompromising standards which would ultimately result in better flight safety.

Speakers gave presentations on different aspects of Air Safety during the seminar. The first presentation was delivered by Captain Mohsin Ausaf on the topic of ‘Aviation safety in Pakistan in comparison with other countries.’ The second presentation was on the topic of ‘Need for regional aircraft accident investigation organisation in South Asia’ by Syed Naseem Ahmed. Luqman Rasheed gave a presentation on the topic of ‘Aviation safety culture with analytical comparison to major airline operators.’ The fourth presentation was given by Lt Col (r) Shoukat Ibrahim regarding ‘Flight data monitoring as a part of accident prevention programme.’ An informative presentation on the topic of ‘Aviation accidents and their investigation process’ was given by Squadron Leader Fahad Masood. The last presentation was given by Squadron Leader (r) Noushad Anjum on the topic of ‘Invisible gaps in aviation safety.’

