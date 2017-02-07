Islamabad

Khalid Iqbal Malik, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has called upon the CDA to resolve underpass and parking issues in Blue Area as absence of these facilities is creating hurdles in promoting business activities in the largest business track in Islamabad.

He said this while addressing a large gathering of traders during his visit along with a delegation to congratulate the newly elected office bearers of Traders Welfare Association, Blue Area, Islamabad.

Senior Vice President Khalid Malik, Vice President Tahir Ayub, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Javed, former President FPCCI Abdul Rauf, Tariq Sadiq, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Ishtiaq Qureshi and others were in the ICCI delegation.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that during the construction of Metro Bus track in Blue Area, no underpass was provided for crossing facility due to which traders and customers were facing great difficulty in crossing from one side of the business track to the other side in Blue Area. He said that due to non-availability of parking facility, customers were also facing problems in parking vehicles and he urged upon Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor Islamabad/Chairman CDA to look into these major issues for urgent redress.

Abdul Rauf, former President FPCCI, and Khalid Javed, Chairman Founder Group, also congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of TWA Blue Area and said that regular elections in markets were promoting democratic culture in the business community. They assured that ICCI would cooperate and work with TWA Blue Area for resolving the key issues of traders of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected president of Traders Welfare Association Yousaf Rajput, and Group Chairman Blue Area, Islamabad, Sagheer Ahmed Malik highlighted the key issues of the traders of their area. They said that Blue Area was the largest business track in Islamabad, but was facing multiple problems. They said lack of underpass and parking facility were major issues and urged that CDA should resolve these issues on priority. They vowed to work hard for redressing the problems of traders of Blue Area and hoped that ICCI would provide all possible support in these efforts. Malik Sohail Hussain, Chief Coordinator FPCCI, Raja Hasan Akhtar, General Secretary TWA Blue Area, and others also spoke at the occasion.

