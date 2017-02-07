LAHORE

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen has announced establishment of a new state-of-the-art building for Institute of Islamic Studies at the varsity’s New Campus.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of upgrade of Institute of Islamic Studies (IIS) from Department of Islamic Studies at Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre on Monday, the Vice Chancellor directed registrar and treasurer to start work on setting up new building and resolving longstanding demand of the institute.

Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Tahira Basharat, Registrar Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Director Institute of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Saad Siddiqui, Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Khan, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present.

The announcement attracted a huge applause from the participants who thanked the VC for resolving their issue. He said: “We must provide quality education to students along with training. We must promote culture of tolerance, unity and remove differences.” He said the vacancies of IIS would be fulfilled on merit and process had already been initiated.

Prof Dr Tahira Basharat said as per the vision of Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, the vibrant faculty of the institute would work hard for the promotion of research culture. She said 50 percent teachers of IIS had earned their post-doc degrees and all the teachers would support VC for promotion of research.

Dr Saad Siddiqui said the department was established 68 years ago and had only one programme.

He said now there were 8 programmes from BS Honors to PhD level and two PhD programs i.e. Islamic Economics and Global Religions were being introduced. He said the department had produced 207 PhDs so far.

On the occasion, students presented a parody to highlight issues being faced by the institute. Later, souvenirs were presented among the distinguished participants. The VC also visited various sections of Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre.

