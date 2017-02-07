LAHORE

Renovation of the old building of Mayo hospital has been started with the support of Friends (donors) of Mayo Hospital.

A total estimated cost of Rs220 millions will be sent on the renovation of wards, verandas and corridors of the hospital by the donors. The work has been started from West Surgical Ward as a first phase.

In this connection, a meeting was held in the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, which was chaired by Secretary SHC&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, according to a handout issued here on Monday. Renowned architect Nayyer Ali Dada, Peer Fareed Ahsenuddin, Farrukh Majeed, Mian Ahmed Irfan, Begum Zahida Ahsenuddin, Dr Abbas Raza, Ms Ambreen Irfan, Mrs Zainab Suleman, Mrs Fatima Fazal and the Chief Executive Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan were present.

The Friends of the Hospital have shown their interest in renovation of West surgical, West Medical, South Surgical and South Medical, North Surgical and North Medical wards as well as corridors and verandas and washroom.

A group of donors approached Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and shared their interest to renovate the dilapidated wards of old building and improvement of services in Mayo hospital. The donors conducted detailed round of the hospital and got rough cost estimates of the renovation of different wards of the old hospital building. The chief executive of the hospital informed that as a first phase renovation work of West Surgical Ward has been started.

0



0







Mayo Hospital renovation begins was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184469-Mayo-Hospital-renovation-begins/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mayo Hospital renovation begins" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184469-Mayo-Hospital-renovation-begins.