LAHORE

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned about what it said flaw in constitutional provision regarding health as a fundamental right for people.

“It is only written that health is a right of principal / right to live and this flaw is causing problem for providing health facilities to people of Pakistan,” said Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, secretary general, PMA centre, in a statement on Monday.

He said the government is not allocating proper funds as per recommendations of World Health Organization, which is 6pc of the total GDP of the country and that should be properly spent.

The PMA demands from all the members of National Assembly and Senate amend the constitution for including health as a basic fundamental right for the people of Pakistan. Basic health facilities should be provided free of cost to all hospitals of the country, the PMA adds.

