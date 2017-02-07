Probe report in boat case sought

LAHORE

The Lahore High Court on Monday sought report from chief secretary of the Punjab within two weeks on a petition seeking judicial inquiry into the incident of boat capsize in Nankana having more than 100 people on board.

Justice Atir Mehmood of the LHC issued these notices on a petition of Yousaf Javed Advocate. The petitioner appearing before the court submitted that more than 100 people, including children and women drowned in River Ravi as the boat capsized in the river few days back. He submitted that similar incidents also took place on this spot because of boats overloading because of unavailability of a bridge to connect Sheikhupura/Nankana with Okara.

He said people frequently go to Okara and vice versa but no bridge can be constructed there. He said construction of a bridge started in 1998 but so far it could not be completed. He said in 2006, then Defence Minister Rao Sikandar Iqbal had claimed that prime minister had approved another Rs310 million funds for Syed Wala bridge but no work could take place. He said repeated grants were allocated for the construction of the bridge which could not be completed in 18 years. He said Metro bridge in Lahore was completed in few months but out of Lahore such bridges could not be completed in long period of 18 years which shows discrimination on the part of the rulers.

He said there was no direct way to connect Sheikhupura/Nankana with Okara other than the boats. He said daily hundreds of people use these risky boats to go to their jobs on other side or to see their relatives. He said people also use these boats to transport animals, tractors, and cars. He said in 18 years time, not more than 50 percent work was completed on the bridge.

He said the boat incident took place only because of failure of the government and their discriminatory attitude with people out of Lahore. He said many people died in the incident but the government functionaries were deliberately sweeping it under the carpet.

He requested the court to issue directions to the government to hold judicial inquiry into the incident to unearth the truth and fix responsibility. He also requested the court to bring the responsible of the deaths in boat incident to book.

dismissed: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed petitions against PML-N MNAs Talal Chaudhry and Danyal Aziz for uttering objectionable remarks over Panama papers case, ruling that petitions are non-maintainable.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah held that petitioner should approach the SC as matter was pending over there.

Amanullah, a former member of Punjab Assembly, filed the petitions stating that both PML-N MNAs Talal Chaudhry and Danyal Aziz spoke indecently about the proceedings in the court on Panama Leaks issue.

The petitioner requested the court to order Pemra to stop these two leaders from giving statement about a sub judice matter.

Arguments sought: A Lahore High Court division bench on Monday sought more arguments on an appeal of a murder convict, battling with cancer, seeking suspension of his life imprisonment.

Ayaz Ahmad, 50, was convicted by a trial court of Faisalabad in 2015 on charges of killing two persons.

Representing the appellant, Advocate Abid Saqi told the bench that his client was diagnosed with a fourth-stage cancer during the captivity and admitted to hospital for treatment. He stated that complainant of the case had forgiven the appellant on humanitarian grounds. Therefore, he said, the sentence of the appellant should be suspended so that he could get adequate treatment of the serious disease.

Counsel of the complainant, present in the court, also confirmed that the complainant had pardoned the appellant.

The bench adjourned hearing for tomorrow (Wednesday) and sought more arguments from the appellant’s counsel.

