Rawalpindi

Despite complete ban on kite flying skies in different parts of the city especially in downtown areas of New Katarian, New Parian, Phagwari, Asghar Mall, Banni, Purana Qila, Mohallah Shah Chan Chiragh, Dhoke Matkal, Dhoke Hassu and Shakrial are now dotted with kites of all shapes and sizes.

Though the kites and strings are not on the display, these are being sold in various markets and bazaars raising the concerns about use of metallic or chemical coated strings that can pose serious threats to the lives of the people.

The reports of use of drones by the local administration to identify which rooftops the kites are being flown from also created panic especially among the youngsters who demanded that action should be taken against those selling kites instead of those flying kites for fun.

“The skies are now dotted with kites of all shapes and sizes because the citizens are defying a province-wide ban on kite-flying to celebrate the traditional spring festival of Basant. The people should not get indulged in any activity that can pose threat to their own lives,” said Rashid Habib, a resident of Satellite Town. He said the concerned authorities should take steps to make the activity unharmful, like designating public places for kite flying and curbing the use of strings dangerous for the people.

