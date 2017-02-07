LAHORE

Opposition on Monday boycotted the Punjab Assembly proceedings while accusing Speaker of being partial and not allowing members of the opposition benches to express their views properly.

The issue started during the question hour session when on a point of order, a Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Sardar Shahab-ud-Din drew the attention of the PA towards an incident in which former MPA Shaukat Mehmood Basra was brutally injured and his secretary was killed while they had gathered to stage a protest against police and government.

The PPP MPA also criticised the role of Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and stated that the way government was dealing with its opponents was highly regretful. Immediately after this, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed stood up and on a point of order stated although the role of chair couldn’t come under discussion during the proceedings, yet the Opposition members had reservations about its role which it felt was partial.

He added that there was a feeling among the Opposition members that they were neither given proper time nor their complaints were redressed properly.

Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed stated that it was necessary for chair to remain neutral and in protest against this partial attitude, Opposition was staging a walkout.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan also tried to convince the Opposition leader but he along with other members left the House after which the chair sent MPAs to bring the annoyed legislators back. However, Opposition continued its boycott.

Meanwhile, quorum was also pointed out by an Opposition MPA but it was met.

Responding to a query during the question hour session related with Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Minister Malik Nadim Kamran told Punjab Assembly that between 2002 to 2013, an amount of Rs2.88 billion had been recovered as pointed out in the audit paras of Lahore Development Authority.

However, the minister stated that in order to know the details of action taken against the person from whom this amount had been recovered, a fresh question had to be posed.

