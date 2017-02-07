LAHORE

Weather remained partly cloudy in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather condition for the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern areas of the country and is likely to move eastward tonight. They said another weak westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Tuesday (evening) and may persist till Wednesday (morning).

The Met office predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while light rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met officials said that foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh in morning hours.

