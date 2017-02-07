LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that an immediate third party audit evaluation be conducted for the human resource acquired for the Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab.

He said that inclusion of high quality, experienced human resource in the institution is vital. He said that young experienced human resource should be included in the institution for acquiring the objectives and coping with the challenges.

The chief minister presided over a meeting here Monday. The meeting reviewed the steps being taken for reorganisation and capacity building of Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (ECSP). Managing Director ECSP Shehzad Rehman gave a briefing regarding reorganisation of the institution.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said the basic aim of Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab was to provide high standard consultative services for the projects of the Punjab government and the institution should have expertise and core-capacity with regard to all sectors.

He said that Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab would have to be made an international standard consultancy company; therefore, speedy measures should be made for capacity building of the institution. Final recommendations and business plan be evolved and presented within one month in this regard, he added.

