LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to regularise the existing industrial units that was a longstanding demand of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and attended by the LCCI President Abdul Basit, and representatives of different government departments, including Lahore Development Authority.

The chief minister directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to reserve areas for the opening of new industries to expedite the process of industrialisation. He said this step would not only facilitate the business community but would also curb the air of harassment that was surrounding the business community.

The LCCI president while appreciating the chief minister’s decision, said this initiative would go a long way as it would not only pave way for much-needed foreign direct investment and bring in precious foreign exchange but would also help in trust building of the local businessmen. He expressed the hope that healthy liaison of the Punjab government with the business community would continue in future. However, he said, this expansion should also go to Ferozepur Road and Raiwind Lilyani Road.

The LCCI president said that new investment was a must to groom economic activities in Punjab; therefore, all options should be utilised to attract local and foreign investors. He stressed the need for a regular consultation mechanism to ensure result-oriented research studies to the stakeholders. He said that sectors, opportunities and locations in Punjab should be identified for investment.

Abdul Basit said that research was critical to take a strategic approach to planning or economic growth and improved productivity. It is only through economic growth and improved productivity that we could create employment opportunity, he concluded.

