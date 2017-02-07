Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Monday accepted the resignation tendered by Opposition MPA Jam Madad Ali who had left his parent political party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Functional), to join the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party.

Jam Madad was an MPA from a constituency in Sanghar.

The following announcement was released yesterday: ‘The Provincial Assembly of Sindh has notified that Jam Madad Ali, Member, Provincial Assembly of Sindh from PS-81, Sanghar –Cum- Mirpurkhas–II (Old Sanghar-IV) has tendered resignation in his own writing as required under sub-article (1) of Article 64 read with Article 127 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, his resignation has been accepted. Thereupon, the seat has become vacant with effect from 06 February 2017".

Earlier, the parliamentary leader of PML-F Nand Kumar had announced to send a reference to Election Commission of Pakistan for disqualification of Jam Madad Ali for not resigning from the Sindh Assembly after leaving the party on whose ticket he had won the seat.

