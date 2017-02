This is to clarify that a report titled ‘PML-F’s Tessori, industrialist Dr Mughal join MQM-P’ published on Saturday, February 4, erroneously cited Dr Jehanzeb Mughal as an industrialist. The person in question is an accomplished surgeon. The error is regretted.

