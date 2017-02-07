A warehouse in the SITE area was gutted on Monday in a blaze that took fire officials at least four hours only to lessen the intensity.

Speaking to The News at 9:40pm, chief fire officer Tehseen Siddiqui had said, “The fire is under control now, but three more hours were still required to completely extinguish it.”

“The storage unit has multiple pockets and compartments containing products ranging from yarns to petrochemical products, dry fruits and other articles,” he said.

Owing to complex construction and narrow spaces in multiple stockrooms, it got difficult to battle out the fire which had engulfed the place by the time fire fighters reached the place, Siddiqui further stated.

According to the chief fire officer, it took 10 fire tenders and three water bowzers – each with a capacity to carry 44,000lit water —four hours to overcome the fire shooting through the roof of the single-story warehouse.

“The products present in the warehouse were owned by different traders,” he said, adding, that the inventory was completely destroyed but the structure of the warehouse was still intact.

0



0







Third-degree blaze guts SITE warehouse was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184446-Third-degree-blaze-guts-SITE-warehouse/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Third-degree blaze guts SITE warehouse" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184446-Third-degree-blaze-guts-SITE-warehouse.