President, governor discuss progress of development projects of province

President Mamnoon Hussain assured Sindh’s new governor on Monday that the people of the province, like their compatriots in other parts of the country, would benefit from the trade corridor project.

Governor Muhammad Zubair called on the president at the State Guest House, where they discussed progress of different development projects of Sindh, including the Karachi Circular Railway, in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A statement issued by the Governor House said the officials discussed issues of mutual interest, uplift schemes and the environment for business and investment in the province.

President Mamnoon congratulated Zubair for taking over the position of Sindh governor and hoped that he would play an important role in promoting peace, tolerance and harmony among the people of different schools of thought in the province.

The president assured the governor that the residents of Sindh would get the best of the civic and mass transit facilities with the completion of development projects in the province with the support of the federal government.

The projects he mentioned included the M-9 motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad, and the Green Line section of the Karachi Metrobus rapid transit network.

Mamnoon said the federal administration was discharging its responsibilities with the vision that equal prospects of development and progress should be extended to the people living in all parts of Pakistan with an aim to extending maximum relief to the masses of the country.

On the subject of the CPEC scheme, the president said the construction of the transnational trade corridor ushered in a new era of development and progress in Pakistan.

