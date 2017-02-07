The Sindh High Court issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, the Military Intelligence and the Inter-Services Intelligence on Monday on a petition filed by the mother of military court convict.

The petitioner, Parveen Akthar Bhatti, submitted that her son Mohammad Farooq Bhatti, a labourer, was picked up by the law-enforcement agencies on September 15, 2015 from Landhi and later she found out through the media that he was convicted by a military court in terrorism-related cases.

She submitted that the family had no information about her son’s arrest or military trial. She submitted that her son should be produced before a court and should be allowed to meet with his family in prison.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Syed Mohammad Farooq Shah issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, the MI and the ISI, seeking their comments on the media reports about the petitioner’s son.

The Inter-Services Public Relations had issued a statement that Attaur Rehman, Mohammad Sabir and Mohammad Farooq Bhatti had been handed down the death penalty by a military court for their involvement in attacking innocent civilians, law-enforcement agencies, ISI officials and the Jinnah International Airport. They were also involved in the murder of SSP Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam.

Detained brothers

The court also directed the federal and provincial governments to file comments on the alleged detention of two brothers by the law-enforcement agencies.

The petitioner, Nadia Parveen, submitted that her two sons, Syed Naveed Ali and Syed Muneef Ali, were taken into custody by the law-enforcement agencies in Ahsanabad in the last week of December last year.

The petitioner’s counsel, Syed Abdul Waheed, submitted that the brothers were either taken away by Rangers or another law-enforcement agency and their whereabouts were still unknown.

He said police were not disclosing the whereabouts of the detained brothers and feared for their lives.

The court directed the federal and provincial law officers, Rangers and others to file their respective comments within two weeks.

Police rescue kidnapped minor

A team of law enforcers rescued an abducted minor and arrested his kidnapper from a locality of Shah Latif Town on Monday.

SSP (Investigation) Malik Altaf told the media that the accused man was the next-door neighbour of the minor.

Another police team conducted a search operation in Landhi and apprehended a man accused of being involved in burning a robber to death.

In a search operation conducted in Mawach Goth, a police team arrested an accused man named Farooq, alias Farhan.

The law enforcers told the media that the man was accused of being involved in the murders of six people and that he was also associated with a gang in Lyari.

A police team also arrested a man in an injured condition after an exchange of fire between the two in North Nazimabad and confiscated weapons and stolen goods found on him.

