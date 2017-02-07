Informs SHC no incriminating evidence found against PPP leader

The country’s top anti-graft watchdog informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday that it had closed an inquiry against MNA Mir Munawar Talpur for want of evidence.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said in his petition that he was granted protective bail by the SHC in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) inquiry into illegal appointments and misappropriation of funds for teachers’ salaries.

The petitioner’s counsel, Farooq H Naek, told the court that the investigation had been pending for the past two years without any progress, and sought details of the inquiry.

NAB’s special prosecutor, Muhammad Altaf Khan, submitted a report in court saying the watchdog’s chairman and executive board had recommended closing the inquiry because no incriminating evidence meriting further action was found against the petitioner.

The report, however, clarified that closing the inquiry in question would not affect any other NAB cases or prevent the watchdog from initiating new investigations under the relevant ordinance.

After taking the report on record, the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Syed Muhammad Farooq Shah adjourned the hearing until February 7.

NAB had initiated the inquiry against the PPP MNA on the basis of a complaint claiming accumulation of assets through corruption and corrupt practices, but Talpur accused the watchdog’s officials of harassing him.

