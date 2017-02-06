ISLAMABAD: The students at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) successfully conducted the fifth edition of the NUST International Model United Nations conference from February 2 to 5. The conference was titled Together towards Tomorrow. In keeping with the tradition of addressing the most important issues of today the debate this year was larger than ever both in impact and scale as current scenarios and future projections related to 7 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of UN S 2030agenda were considered. Issues ranging from battling inequality to taking active responsibility for our home Earth were raised. More than 600 delegates from around 60 universities attended the conference.

0



0







NUST Model UN concludes was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184366-NUST-Model-UN-concludes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NUST Model UN concludes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184366-NUST-Model-UN-concludes.