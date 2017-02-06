Print Story
NUST Model UN concludes February 06, 2017
ISLAMABAD: The students at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) successfully conducted the fifth edition of the NUST International Model United Nations conference from February 2 to 5. The conference was titled Together towards Tomorrow. In keeping with the tradition of addressing the most important issues of today the debate this year was larger than ever both in impact and scale as current scenarios and future projections related to 7 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of UN S 2030agenda were considered. Issues ranging from battling inequality to taking active responsibility for our home Earth were raised. More than 600 delegates from around 60 universities attended the conference.